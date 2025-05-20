ETV Bharat / state

Root Crops Yield Rs 15,000 In 40 Days, Say Scientists At National Meet In Hyderabad

Scientists at the Meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Root crops are emerging as a game-changer for Indian farmers, offering quick returns, employment opportunities, export potential, and improved nutrition, according to horticulture experts at a national conference held in Hyderabad.

The 25th Annual Group Meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Tuber Crops, hosted at the Vegetable Research Centre of Telangana Horticultural University in Rajendranagar, brought together scientists from 50 research centres across 21 states. The event was held in collaboration with Kerala-based Tuber Crop Research Institutes.

Vice-Chancellor of Telangana Horticulture University, Dr Danda Rajireddy, said, "Root crops are proving to be economically viable and nutritionally valuable for small and marginal farmers."

Scientists presented findings that a three-member family cultivating root vegetables on a small scale can earn between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per month on a 40-day crop cycle. In contrast, traditional crops like paddy require a 120-day cycle and typically yield Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month.