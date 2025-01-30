Scientific Silkworm Rearing Gives Assam's School Dropouts Steady Income And Decent Lifestyle

By Gautam Debroy

Kokrajhar (Assam): School dropouts from Assam’s Bodoland region have become a source of inspiration for others after adopting a scientific method of silkworm rearing.

Behula Brahma (40) who dropped out of school in Class VIII, not only supports her family members financially but also has achieved a decent standard of living by using the method. “The financial condition of my family was not good so I was not able to pursue my studies. Instead, I concentrated on silk rearing work,” Brahma tol ETV Bharat. The villagers and youths often visit her systematic plantation of Eri host plants like Kesseru and Tapioca and other rearing activities. “I am happy that people are showing keen interest in sericulture," said Brahma, a resident of Borshijhora village in Kokrajhar. Brahma has been engaged in sericulture activities since 2014. And after receiving training and support from the Sericulture Department of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), she now earns around Rs 1,30,340 per year by selling 49 kg of cut cocoon at Rs 820 per kg and 245 kg of pupae at Rs 368 per kg. “Productivity has improved due to adoption of the improved variety of host plants,” said Brahma.

A case study of Tarun Boro (Class IX pass) and Hemkanta Mahilary (XII pass) and several others also narrate similar success stories. Comprising five districts -Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri- the Sericulture Department of the Bodoland Territorial Region has made remarkable strides in the last few years. The Bodoland Accord was signed in 2020 between the Central Government, State Government and Bodo organisations led by influential student body All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

A woman at a silkworm nursery (ETV Bharat)

44,000 silkworm rearers and Bodoland Sericulture Mission

Over 44,000 silkworm rearers and a dedicated team of technical staff form the backbone of the sericulture sector. Sericulture has emerged as a champion product in BTR, practiced in 53.8 per cent of its villages, benefiting 44,250 families in 1,658 villages. Following the launch of the Bodoland Sericulture Mission in 2023, the total raw silk production reached 1,505 MT in 2023-24, and aims to increase the production of silk to 2,000 MT by 2026-27. Eri silk accounted for 97.17 per cent of production, with a growth of 290 per cent from 2011-12. BTR contributes 30 per cent of Assam’s Eri silk and over 20 per cent of India’s production.

Sector wise trend of raw silk production

Eri silk production has steadily increased, reaching 1,464 MT in 2023-24, accounting for over 97 percent of total silk production in BTR. Muga silk production remains stable, averaging around 38 MT annually, with 38.6 MT produced in 2023-24. However, mulberry silk production has declined significantly, from 7.65 MT in 2020-21 to 2.5 MT in 2023-24, reflecting challenges in its production. However, total raw silk production increased marginally from 1,459.64 MT in 2020-21 to 1,505.1 MT in 2023-24, driven primarily by the growth of Eri silk.

Eri Silkworm life cycle (ETV Bharat)

Silk industry in India

According to the Ministry of Textiles, India is the second largest raw silk producer in the world next only to China and contributes about 42 percent (38,913 MT in 2023-24) to the global raw silk production (93,986 MT in 2023). China and India together contribute to about 95 percent of the global silk production. “As India has well-built institutions for R&D, extension, education, training and input support, and domestically developed high-end technologies, there is a huge opportunity for India to increase the domestic silk production,” the ministry said. An exclusive central sector scheme “Silk Samagra-2” approved by the union cabinet is under implementation for the overall development of silk industry in the country including NE States during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26. Under the scheme special focus has been given for development of sericulture in the North East. A total of 33 new sericulture projects have been approved and sanctioned under Silk Samagra-2 scheme for implementation in NE States and Council and a total central share of Rs 235.85 crore has been released during 2021-22 to 2024-25 till date.