Science Question Paper Of Class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam 'Leaked'

Ranchi: The Science question paper of class 10 Jharkhand board exam has allegedly been leaked and efforts are on to cancel it, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) officials said on Thursday.

A preliminary probe conducted by the JAC has revealed that the viral question paper is same as the actual Science (theoretical) paper and a high-level committee is being set up for a comprehensive probe, they added.

The class 10 board exam, conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), started on February 11 and the Science exam was scheduled on February 20. However, prior to the exam, a question paper went viral triggering rumours that the Science paper had been leaked.

JAC chairman Natwa Hansda told ETV Bharat that as soon as the question paper packet was opened at 9.45 am today, it was matched with the viral paper and the 'paper leak' rumour was confirmed. He said that chief secretary Alka Tiwari has held a high-level meeting and process to cancel the exam has been initiated. A high-level committee will be set up to investigate into the matter, Hansda said.

Earlier on Wednesday, student leader Devendra Mahato met the JAC secretary Jayant Mishra and complained that the Hindi question paper had got leaked some hours before the exam on February 18. Mahato requested immediate action into the matter and had also showed the Science question paper on WhatsApp.

After this, JAC had issued a notice on its website advising candidates to avoid misleading news and to check the website for latest information. The council is committed to conducting the examination in a transparent manner with confidentiality and transparency, the notice said.