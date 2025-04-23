Jabalpur: The Education Department of Madhya Pradesh is set to establish a sugar board in every school in the state to explain to children how to prevent diabetes. Along with this, workshops will be organised for children.

The Education Department of the Madhya Pradesh has sent the letter to all the District Education Officers on the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The step has been taken to prevent the increasing diabetes disease at a young age due to bad eating habits.

Schools To Establish Sugar Boards To Explain Students How To Prevent Diabetes (Video: ETV Bharat)

A unit of the Indian Council of Medical Sciences studies the increasing number of diabetes patients in the country. According to this, in 1990, 5.5 per cent of India had diabetes patients. By 2016, this number reached 7 per cent. In the 2018 survey, this number was 9.3 per cent, which increased to 9.7 per cent in 2021.

Doctor Sunil Mishra from Jabalpur said, "Our changing eating habits and our changing lifestyle are the main reasons for diabetes. Nowadays man likes more comfort, does less hard work."

"Whereas his food has become more nutritious than before. It contains more oil, carbohydrates, sugar and protein. More food than required is reaching the body. Because of this, obesity is increasing and the problem of diabetes is increasing among people," Mishra said.

Mishra further said that junk foods, what children eat leads to diabetes.

It is understood that the board will explain the students that which diseases can happen due to excessive use of sugar, which things have more sugar and what is junk food.

Jabalpur District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni said, "In connection with the letter, I have had a discussion with the Chief Medical Officer of Jabalpur and soon the board will be established in all the private and government schools of the district."

"Along with this, workshops will also be organised in schools on topics related to diabetes. All schools have to install the board within 30 days and workshops have to be organised as soon as the school starts (in the next academic year)," Soni added.

