Schools Shut In 3 Jharkhand Districts Amid Heavy Rain

Ranchi: All schools in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts in Jharkhand remained closed on Thursday amid incessant rain and a forecast of downpours, officials said.

The three districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past two days, they said. Parts of the three districts are likely to experience downpours on Thursday, an IMD official said.

"The administration has decided to keep all schools closed on Thursday in view of the incessant rain in Palamu district. Adequate arrangements are being made to deal with waterlogging and inundation in the district," the administration said in a release.

As many as 38 sluice gates, out of 40 of the Bheem barrage under the North Koel project, have been opened on Wednesday in the wake of rising water levels.

Surendra Kumar, assistant engineer of the barrage, said that after opening the gates, about two lakh cusecs of water were released.