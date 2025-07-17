ETV Bharat / state

Schools Shut In 3 Jharkhand Districts Amid Heavy Rain

The three districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past two days.

Schools Shut In 3 Jharkhand Districts Amid Heavy Rain
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rain, in Palamu on Wednesday (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 17, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: All schools in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts in Jharkhand remained closed on Thursday amid incessant rain and a forecast of downpours, officials said.

The three districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past two days, they said. Parts of the three districts are likely to experience downpours on Thursday, an IMD official said.

"The administration has decided to keep all schools closed on Thursday in view of the incessant rain in Palamu district. Adequate arrangements are being made to deal with waterlogging and inundation in the district," the administration said in a release.

As many as 38 sluice gates, out of 40 of the Bheem barrage under the North Koel project, have been opened on Wednesday in the wake of rising water levels.

Surendra Kumar, assistant engineer of the barrage, said that after opening the gates, about two lakh cusecs of water were released.

"The water level of the North Koel river is continuously increasing. Boaters and fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing into the river," he said.

In Garhwa and Latehar, the administrations said schools have been closed as precautionary measures, amid heavy rainfall in the districts.

Jharkhand has recorded 71 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 16, according to the rainfall bulletin of IMD.

The eastern state received 595.8 mm of precipitation against the normal of 348.9 mm during the period.

Read more:

  1. Reservoirs Near Capacity As Monsoon Rains Create Havoc In Rajasthan
  2. Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

Ranchi: All schools in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts in Jharkhand remained closed on Thursday amid incessant rain and a forecast of downpours, officials said.

The three districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past two days, they said. Parts of the three districts are likely to experience downpours on Thursday, an IMD official said.

"The administration has decided to keep all schools closed on Thursday in view of the incessant rain in Palamu district. Adequate arrangements are being made to deal with waterlogging and inundation in the district," the administration said in a release.

As many as 38 sluice gates, out of 40 of the Bheem barrage under the North Koel project, have been opened on Wednesday in the wake of rising water levels.

Surendra Kumar, assistant engineer of the barrage, said that after opening the gates, about two lakh cusecs of water were released.

"The water level of the North Koel river is continuously increasing. Boaters and fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing into the river," he said.

In Garhwa and Latehar, the administrations said schools have been closed as precautionary measures, amid heavy rainfall in the districts.

Jharkhand has recorded 71 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 16, according to the rainfall bulletin of IMD.

The eastern state received 595.8 mm of precipitation against the normal of 348.9 mm during the period.

Read more:

  1. Reservoirs Near Capacity As Monsoon Rains Create Havoc In Rajasthan
  2. Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND WEATHERJHARKHAND RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.