Schools Shut Due To Heavy Rain In Rajasthan, 18 Districts On Alert

Jaipur: With Rajasthan reeling under heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rains across 18 districts in the next 48 hours and schools in 13 districts have been shut.

Nearly 80 people have been killed and several others injured in rain-related accidents from June 15 to July 30. Of which, 17 deaths were due to lightning, 40 due to drowning and 23 following house collapse. Many people have been relocated to safer locations.

Stranded people were rescued (ETV Bharat)

Heavy rains till August 2

While heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some parts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions. There might be slight reduction to patchy showers in the south-eastern parts of the state from August 1 but heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of Shekhawati region and Bikaner division. The weather department has also sounded a flood alert for Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Kota and Sawaimadhopur districts of eastern Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. From August 2 onwards, weather conditions are set to improve, IMD officials said.

An orange alert has been issued for 6 districts and yellow alert for 12 districts. Districts under orange alert are Ajmer, Jaipur, Pali, Nagaur, Sikar and Churu, while those under yellow alert are Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu.

Schools shut

Currently, holiday has been declared in schools of 13 districts including Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Rajsamand today. In Kota, schools will remain closed till August 1 while in Tonk, Jhalawar and Baran, schools will remain closed till August 2.

Recue operation on (ETV Bharat)

Highest rainfall in Vanasthali: Heavy rain and flood in Rajasthan for the last few days has wreaked havoc. Alert in 18 districts, schools closed in many places, dozens of villages cut off and 80 people have died so far. Districts like Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Dholpur, Kota, Baran, Karauli, Jhalawar are the most affected. On July 30, Highest rains in Vanasthali

IMD Forecast

31 July: Heavy to very heavy rain in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur

1 August: Relief in south-eastern districts but rain may continue in Shekhawati and Bikaner

2 August: Light to moderate rain likely in most parts of state.

Orange alert: Jaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu

Yellow alert: Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, Rajsamand

Rivers Flowing near Danger Marks

Following the incessant rainfall, majority of the rivers are flowing near their danger levels. In view of heavy rains in Malarna Dungar area of Sawai Madhopur district, the water levels of Morel, Nigoh and Banas rivers have touched the danger level. With water flowing over the Morel culvert, connectivity with Gangapur City has been snapped off. Villages namely Mayapur, Tapri Gujran and Bhai Bhai Ki Dhani have lost connectivity with the district headquarters. Falsavata, Manoli and Shesha villages have turned into islands. Three 'kutcha' houses collapsed in Manoli village today following which, Disaster Relief Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena visited the affected areas and reviewed the relief work.

There is severe waterlogging in Niwai of Tonk district after the area recorded 175 mm of rainfall. A private bus got stuck in the waters at Chainpura railway gate, resulting which, 40-50 passengers had to be safely evacuated with the help of JCB. Nearly 20 people were stranded due to overflooding of Deel river in Jeewali village. The SDRF and Civil Defence teams rescued these people. On the other hand, the Kota-Lalsot Mega Highway remained shut for 10 hours due to six-foot water on the culvert of Chakan river in Lakheri area of Bundi district. The Chambal river in Karauli district is flowing above the danger mark of 165 metres.

The water level of Chambal river in Dholpur district has crossed its danger mark of 130.79 metres and reached 141.20 metres. Over 10 lakh cusecs of water was released from the river, submerging all the low-lying areas.

The Chambal river water level in National Gharial Sanctuary in Palighat is very close to the danger mark. Hundreds of eggs of crocodiles and alligators have been washed away, prompting the forest department to issue a high alert.

Around 18,000 cusec excess water has been released by Bisalpur Dam by opening three gates.