Schools Reopen In Kashmir After 3-Month Winter Break

Over 10,000 government, as well as private schools, resumed classes in the region on Friday.

Schools Reopen In Kashmir After 3-Month Winter Break
Schools Reopen In Kashmir After 3-Month Winter Break
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Srinagar: Schools in Kashmir reopened on Friday after more than three months of winter vacation, marking the beginning of the new academic session in the valley.

Hundreds of students dressed in colourful uniforms were seen making their way towards educational institutions as over 10,000 government, as well as private schools resumed classes in the region.

Scheduled to open on March 1, the vacation was extended by six more days due to inclement weather in the region.

It was announced by Education Minister Sakina Itoo following a snowfall across Kashmir on February 28. The minister had also informed that students who couldn’t reach the exam centres due to snow will get another government.

On the first day, teachers were seen waiting at the entrances of classrooms and warmly welcoming students.

Parents equally expressed happiness watching their wards resume classes after a long break. “It is good to see my kid joining the school,” said Suhail Ahmad, whose kid joined the school for the first day.

However, the attendance remained as many private schools operated on a half day due to Friday.

Amid this excitement, schools face challenges like a shortage of textbooks prescribed by the government.

Authorities are yet to complete the process of distributing books across the schools in the Valley, leaving students without educational materials.

