ETV Bharat / state

Indo-Pak Ceasefire: Punjab Govt Announces All Schools And Colleges Will Reopen On Monday

As the situation on the border with Pakistan has returned to normalcy, the Punjab government has said that the educational institutions will reopen on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (ETV Bharat/File photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chandigarh: After ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan, the situation on the Pakistan border with Punjab has come back to normalcy. Due to this, the Punjab government has announced that the schools, colleges and universities of Punjab will now reopen from May 12. Examinations in the institutions will also be held as per their scheduled time.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has shared information with the public in this regard.

Earlier, due to the increased tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government had declared holidays for the educational institutions. Now after the hostile atmosphere has calmed down, the Education Minister has said that it has been decided to open all schools and colleges in Punjab as usual from tomorrow.

Sharing the information on the social media platform X, the Education Minister wrote, "All educational institutions across Punjab - schools, colleges and universities - will reopen from tomorrow. Regular classes and examinations will be conducted as per the academic schedule."

Meanwhile, speaking on the Operation Sindoor, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai today said that the brutality of the crime and the horror that the nation witnessed made it necessary to take a concrete step. Operation Sindoor was launched with the aim of punishing the terror perpetrators, he said, adding that 100 terrorists were killed under this operation.

Read more

  1. No Shelling Or Firing Reported Overnight; Situation Remains Normal At Jammu, Poonch
  2. India And Pakistan Agreed To Full And Immediate Ceasefire After Night-long Talks, Says Trump

Chandigarh: After ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan, the situation on the Pakistan border with Punjab has come back to normalcy. Due to this, the Punjab government has announced that the schools, colleges and universities of Punjab will now reopen from May 12. Examinations in the institutions will also be held as per their scheduled time.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has shared information with the public in this regard.

Earlier, due to the increased tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government had declared holidays for the educational institutions. Now after the hostile atmosphere has calmed down, the Education Minister has said that it has been decided to open all schools and colleges in Punjab as usual from tomorrow.

Sharing the information on the social media platform X, the Education Minister wrote, "All educational institutions across Punjab - schools, colleges and universities - will reopen from tomorrow. Regular classes and examinations will be conducted as per the academic schedule."

Meanwhile, speaking on the Operation Sindoor, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai today said that the brutality of the crime and the horror that the nation witnessed made it necessary to take a concrete step. Operation Sindoor was launched with the aim of punishing the terror perpetrators, he said, adding that 100 terrorists were killed under this operation.

Read more

  1. No Shelling Or Firing Reported Overnight; Situation Remains Normal At Jammu, Poonch
  2. India And Pakistan Agreed To Full And Immediate Ceasefire After Night-long Talks, Says Trump

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHANDIGARH SCHOOLSINDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSOPERATION SINDOORCEASEFIREPUNJAB SCHOOLS HOLIDAYS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.