India Pakistan Tensions: Schools In Four Rajasthan Border Districts Closed After Operation Sindoor

Jodhpur: In view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and the possibility of retaliation by the neighbouring country after 'Operation Sindoor', authorities in four districts of border state Rajasthan have ordered closure of all educational institutions in their respective districts from Thursday till further orders.

District Collectors of Jodhpur, Phalodi, Barmer and Jaisalmer districts have issued official orders in this regard.

Authorities have also issued an alert in hospitals to tackle a possible emergency situation in case of further escalation. Divisional Commissioner Pratibha Singh herself is monitoring the situation. Jodhpur Range IG, Vikas Kumar also visited the border districts to take stock of the preparations.

120 Beds Reserved In MDM

According to Divisional Commissioner Pratibha Singh, on the instructions of the administration, a total of 500 beds have been reserved in subordinate hospitals including 120 beds in Mathuradas Mathur Hospital for use during any emergency situation.

The burn unit of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital has also been alerted to deal with any emergency situation. Medical College Principal Dr. BS Jodha has canceled the leave of doctors and medical personnel in view of the emerging situation. Under the leadership of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Surendra Singh, information is being collected about the facilities of private hospitals in the city.

Jodhpur Airport Shut Till May 10

Authorities have also closed the Jodhpur airport till May 10 during which the airport will be used for Air Force activities.