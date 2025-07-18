ETV Bharat / state

Over 40 Schools In Bengaluru Receive Fake Bomb Threats

Bengaluru: More than 40 schools including MS Dhoni Global School, St. German Academy School and several schools in the R.R. Nagara and Kengeri area in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email, Police said on Friday.

As soon as the mail was noticed, there was panic in the schools, and the police were informed. The police, who were alerted immediately, went with the bomb disposal squad as a precautionary measure and are busy with the inspection work.

The email domain originated from the British Indian Ocean Territory, the Police said.

"Black plastic bags filled with explosives have been placed in school classrooms. I really don't like my life. I will also commit suicide. Please give a copy of this email to the media," the email, which was sent under the name Roadkill, said.