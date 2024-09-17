ETV Bharat / state

Schools, Colleges in Manipur to Reopen From Tuesday

Imphal: The Manipur government has said that schools and colleges, which have remained closed due to the prevailing law and order situation, will reopen on Tuesday and normal classes will resume.

Schools and colleges were closed on September 7 after rocket attacks killed one person and injured several others. The institutions continued to remain closed as students hit the streets demanding the return of peace to the ethnic strife-torn state. They clashed with security forces, prompting the imposition of a curfew in several districts.

Orders for the reopening of schools and colleges were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday night.