Schools, Colleges in Manipur to Reopen From Tuesday

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The Manipur government announced that all schools closed since September 7 due to violence and student protests, will reopen on Tuesday. The reopening follows the relaxation of curfew restrictions in certain districts to allow residents to buy essential items.

Representational Image (ANI)

Imphal: The Manipur government has said that schools and colleges, which have remained closed due to the prevailing law and order situation, will reopen on Tuesday and normal classes will resume.

Schools and colleges were closed on September 7 after rocket attacks killed one person and injured several others. The institutions continued to remain closed as students hit the streets demanding the return of peace to the ethnic strife-torn state. They clashed with security forces, prompting the imposition of a curfew in several districts.

Orders for the reopening of schools and colleges were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government relaxed curfew restrictions in Imphal East and West and Thoubal districts from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to facilitate people to purchase essential items, including food and medicines.

The relaxation, however, does not permit any gatherings, sit-ins or rallies. More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

