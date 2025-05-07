Schools Closed In Punjab And Jammu After 'Operation Sindoor'

Chandigarh: As the Indian Army and Indian Air Force executed 'Operation Sindoor' destroying terrorist hideouts in neighboring Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, schools in the border schools of Punjab and Jammu were closed on the orders of the administration.

Schools in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka were closed on the day. Similarly, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch remained closed on the day. This was announced by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

In a strong yet measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a barrage of missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.

The Defence Ministry said that the strikes were "focused, measured and non-escalatory." No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, with India demonstrating restraint in its choice of targets and precision strikes. Kotil and Muzaffarabad in PoK, areas known for housing LeT and JeM camps, were also among the targeted sites. Following the strike, the Indian Army declared on social media: 'Justice is Served'.

Pakistan confirmed the strikes, with its army labelling them a "cowardly act", while the Foreign Ministry condemned it as an "unprovoked act of war," alleging civilian casualties. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned of a "befitting reply."