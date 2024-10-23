ETV Bharat / state

School Van Full Of Students Plunges Into Sone River In Chhattisgarh

The mishap took place when the van carrying about 15 students plunged into sone river from the bridge today morning.

in Pisaud area under Hasaud police station limits of Sakti
School Van Full Of Students Plunges Into Sone River In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 seconds ago

Sakti: In a horrific road accident reported from Chhattisgarh, a private school van full of students plunged into Sone river in Sakti district of the state on Wednesday. All the students traveling in the van are said to be safe thanks to the timely rescue of the nearby villagers.

The mishap took place early today morning in Pisaud area under Hasaud police station limits of Sakti while the students were on way to the private school. It is learnt that at the time of the accident, there were about 15 children in the vehicle. Sources said that the van while passing through the bridge built on the Sone river, van fell into the river after veering from the road. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It was not clear whether the driver of the school was drunk at the time of the accident.

Timely Rescue By Villagers Saves Precious Lives: As soon as the passersby raised an alarm, villagers from many nearby villages rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the students were safely evacuated from the drowned vehicle vehicle. The children have been admitted to the hospital where they are said to be stable.

Decrepit School Vehicles: While the cause of the school van accident is being probed, locals alleged that most of the school vehicles are worn out putting the lives of schoolchildren at risk. There is resentment among the villagers of the area after the incident.

