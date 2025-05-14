School Timings Extended In Amritsar Over Mock Drills

Amritsar: Mock drills are being conducted in various districts of Punjab under the Civil Defence Act, 1968 to deal with emergencies.

In view of this, Collector of Amritsar, Sakshi Sawhney has issued an order for extending timing of schools including government, aided and private across the district. Now, schools in the district will remain open from 10:30 am to 2:30 am. Schools in border areas of the district were closed since May 7 due to hostilities.

The educational institutions opened on Wednesday. A team of ETV Bharat visited a School of Eminence for Girls at Mall Road and interacted with the students who said they were glad to attend classes after sitting at home for so long. The students said they had been attending online classes but physical classes are more effective and they enjoy learning at school.

Principal Mandeep Kaur said the school remained open till 2:30 pm on the day as per the directive issued by the Collector. She said any change in timing in future will be informed by the district administration. Kaur said students and teachers are relaxed as situation on the border has normalised.

Amritsar is located on the border of Pakistan with Lahore just 55 km from the holiest city for Sikhs. The city witnessed blackouts during recent hostilities between India and Pakistan with blackouts imposed almost everyday since Operation Sindoor began. However, life is returning back to normal after a ceasefire between the countries.