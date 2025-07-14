School Timings Changed Thrice Within A Week In Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir education department seems to be experimenting with the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in the winter zone of Jammu division where everyday a new order comes with regard to functioning of the schools.
Within a week, the timing of schools in winter zone of Jammu division has been changed thrice, creating a mess in the education system.
According to a fresh order issued by Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ), the government and private schools, upto higher secondary level, have been asked to operate from 9 am to 3 pm within municipal limits and 10 am to 4 pm in rural areas.
A day prior to this, an order asked schools in municipal limits to run from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm and 10 am to 4 pm in other areas. Earlier when the summer vacations ended, the school timing was fixed at 7:30 am to 11:30 am within municipal limits and 8 am to 12 pm in rural areas to beat the heat.
Notably, before summer vacations, all schools within municipal limits and soft adjoining areas of winter zone of Jammu region functioned from 8 am to 2 pm and hard zone schools from 10 am to 4 pm. The private schools were given the liberty to adjust their timings as per requirements.
What has changed within week’s time that forced school education department to change timings?
The three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and upper reaches of Reasi district fall in the winter zone of Jammu division.
A member of the private schools association of Doda told ETV Bharat that earlier all the stakeholders were consulted before deciding the school timings for different areas falling in the winter zone. “There couldn’t be uniformity for every school falling in the winter zone because there are areas in Doda and Ramban districts which witness hot weather like Jammu and the school timing needs to be adjusted as per their requirement. Similarly, schools falling in hard zones of the winter zone of Jammu division require timing adjustment as 10 am to 4 pm timings are suitable for few areas and some require moderate timing, which is 9 am to 3 pm,” the private school association member said.
Moreover, in Kashmir valley, where the weather is cooler as compared to winter zone of Jammu division, schools have been told to operate from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm within municipal limits and 9 am to 3 pm in other areas.
ETV Bharat tried to contact DSEJ Naseem Choudhary but he didn’t respond to calls.
