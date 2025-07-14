ETV Bharat / state

School Timings Changed Thrice Within A Week In Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir education department seems to be experimenting with the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in the winter zone of Jammu division where everyday a new order comes with regard to functioning of the schools.

Within a week, the timing of schools in winter zone of Jammu division has been changed thrice, creating a mess in the education system.

According to a fresh order issued by Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ), the government and private schools, upto higher secondary level, have been asked to operate from 9 am to 3 pm within municipal limits and 10 am to 4 pm in rural areas.

A day prior to this, an order asked schools in municipal limits to run from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm and 10 am to 4 pm in other areas. Earlier when the summer vacations ended, the school timing was fixed at 7:30 am to 11:30 am within municipal limits and 8 am to 12 pm in rural areas to beat the heat.

Notably, before summer vacations, all schools within municipal limits and soft adjoining areas of winter zone of Jammu region functioned from 8 am to 2 pm and hard zone schools from 10 am to 4 pm. The private schools were given the liberty to adjust their timings as per requirements.