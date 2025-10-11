ETV Bharat / state

School Teacher With Air Gun Detained Near CM Mamata's Residence, Later released

Kolkata: The teacher of a school in Kolkata was detained by the Kolkata Police on Friday after he was moving through the road carrying an air pistol in his bag near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata.

The policemen apprehended the teacher, being suspicious of his movement, and later traced an air pistol from his bag. He was taken to the local Kalighat police station and was questioned there for around five hours.

Later, the police discovered that the person, Debanjan Chattopadhyay, is a teacher at a school in Kolkata. He is also a member of the Sreerampore Shooting Club in Hooghly district, and by virtue of that membership, he possesses the air pistol.

He was also able to furnish the requisite papers regarding the legality of possessing the air pistol. Later, satisfied by his explanation and understanding that he did not have any bad intentions, the police freed him and allowed him to go.

The police investigated his claim. After that, he was released. Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar said, "He is a teacher in an English school. His home is in Salt Lake. He was released after a thorough investigation."

However, after this incident, the question has arisen: How safe are VIP areas, such as the CM's house? Police said that security will be tightened further so that such situations can be avoided in the future.