School Teacher With Air Gun Detained Near CM Mamata's Residence, Later released
Debanjan Chattopadhyay is also a member of the Sreerampore Shooting Club in Hooghly district, and by virtue of that membership, he possesses the air pistol.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 1:31 AM IST
Kolkata: The teacher of a school in Kolkata was detained by the Kolkata Police on Friday after he was moving through the road carrying an air pistol in his bag near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata.
The policemen apprehended the teacher, being suspicious of his movement, and later traced an air pistol from his bag. He was taken to the local Kalighat police station and was questioned there for around five hours.
Later, the police discovered that the person, Debanjan Chattopadhyay, is a teacher at a school in Kolkata. He is also a member of the Sreerampore Shooting Club in Hooghly district, and by virtue of that membership, he possesses the air pistol.
He was also able to furnish the requisite papers regarding the legality of possessing the air pistol. Later, satisfied by his explanation and understanding that he did not have any bad intentions, the police freed him and allowed him to go.
The police investigated his claim. After that, he was released. Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar said, "He is a teacher in an English school. His home is in Salt Lake. He was released after a thorough investigation."
However, after this incident, the question has arisen: How safe are VIP areas, such as the CM's house? Police said that security will be tightened further so that such situations can be avoided in the future.
In 2023, a youth was caught with a weapon near the Chief Minister's residence in Kalighat. The police arrested the youth on the road leading to the Chief Minister's house in Kalighat and took him to the local police station.
The incident took place a couple of hours before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was about to come out of the house to attend Trinamool Congress's annual Martyrs' Day rally at Esplanade in Kolkata on July 21.
19-year-old held with firearm in Howrah
Meanwhile, North Port police station arrested Sufian Hossain, a 19-year-old youth with a firearm from the Mallikghat area of Howrah late on Thursday night. According to police sources, a firearm and several rounds of cartridges were recovered from him.
Kolkata Police's Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar said, "A firearm and cartridges were recovered from Sufian Hossain. We believe that the weapons came to him illegally. The case is being investigated."
The initial assumption of the investigators was that the youth was involved in the illegal arms trade. However, police are yet to extract any specific information from him so far. Police said that the arrestee will be taken into their custody and questioned in detail.
