School Teacher Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Misbehaving With Student

The POCSO Court in Vijayawada sentenced a private school teacher to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for misbehaving with a Class 10 student.

Vijayawada: A schoolteacher has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court, for misbehaving with a Class 10 student. The court in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

According to Vijayawada Police, the 31-year-old Telugu teacher from Bhavanipuram Jojinagar was employed at a private school under the jurisdiction of Suryaraopet Police Station.

According to police sources, the incident took place on July 23, 2018, when the student had gone to attend a class. They said that the teacher behaved inappropriately with her and she jumped from the first floor of the school building. Following the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on July 25, 2018.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice V. Bhavani pronounced the sentence. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs three lakh as compensation to the survivor and an additional Rs 10,000 from the fine amount. Special Public Prosecutor V. Krishnaveni appeared in the case on behalf of the prosecution.

