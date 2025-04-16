ETV Bharat / state

School Teacher Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Misbehaving With Student

Vijayawada: A schoolteacher has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court, for misbehaving with a Class 10 student. The court in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

According to Vijayawada Police, the 31-year-old Telugu teacher from Bhavanipuram Jojinagar was employed at a private school under the jurisdiction of Suryaraopet Police Station.

According to police sources, the incident took place on July 23, 2018, when the student had gone to attend a class. They said that the teacher behaved inappropriately with her and she jumped from the first floor of the school building. Following the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on July 25, 2018.