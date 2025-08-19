ETV Bharat / state

School Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack During Voter Adhikar Yatra In Gaya

Gaya: A 58-year-old man died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while attending the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.

Shivnarayan Paswan, a teacher of a private school and resident of Agar village, was waiting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to arrive at the venue in Ahiyapur when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. Vasudev Paswan, his relative, rushed him to the Tikari sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Shivnarayan's family members, they had heard that the convoy of Rahul and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav had almost arrived near Ahiyapur. Shivnarayan joined the huge crowd waiting at the venue to have a glimpse of the politicians when the incident occurred.

''Shivnarayan Paswan was a friendly person. He taught at a private school in the locality. His sudden death has shocked us," Ramkumar Yadav, district organisation secretary, RJD, said.