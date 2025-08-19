School Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack During Voter Adhikar Yatra In Gaya

Gaya: A 58-year-old man died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while attending the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.
Shivnarayan Paswan, a teacher of a private school and resident of Agar village, was waiting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to arrive at the venue in Ahiyapur when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. Vasudev Paswan, his relative, rushed him to the Tikari sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
According to Shivnarayan's family members, they had heard that the convoy of Rahul and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav had almost arrived near Ahiyapur. Shivnarayan joined the huge crowd waiting at the venue to have a glimpse of the politicians when the incident occurred.
''Shivnarayan Paswan was a friendly person. He taught at a private school in the locality. His sudden death has shocked us," Ramkumar Yadav, district organisation secretary, RJD, said.
Yadav said Shivnarayan had come to participate in the Voter Adhikar Yatra and wanted to see Rahul Gandhi. "There was a huge crowd at the venue when Shivnarayan fainted. He was immediately taken to the sub-divisional hospital but was declared dead," the RJD leader said.
''A man named Shivnarayan Paswan died while participating in the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Doctors said the cause of death was heart attack," Satyanarayan Sharma, police station head, Alipur
The 1300-km yatra kicked off by Rahul from Gandhi Maidan in Sasaram of Rohtas district on August 17. The yatra will spread over 16 days, covering more than 20 districts to highlight the alleged vote theft and manipulations in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Apart from Tejashwi, other INDIA bloc partners including Left Front will join in the yatra.
