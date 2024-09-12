ETV Bharat / state

School Jobs Scam: Cal HC Grants Bail To TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

author img

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

In the event of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya violating any of the bail conditions, the trial court will be at liberty to cancel his bail, the order said. According to the order, the trial court shall deal with the matter independently by law. He will also be required to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of a similar amount.

Cal HC Grants Bail To TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Bhattacharya on the condition that he has to submit his passport to a lower court, and he cannot leave station without permission of the investigating officer.

In the order, Justice Ghosh said that Bhattacharya shall not indulge in any criminal activity and also not communicate with or come in contact with the witnesses and appear before the trial court on every date of the hearing. Bhattacharya will also be required to provide his mobile number before the trial court and cannot change it without permission.

In the event of Bhattacharya violating any of the bail conditions, the trial court will be at liberty to cancel his bail, the order said. According to the order, the trial court shall deal with the matter independently in accordance with law. Bhattacharya will also be required to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of a similar amount.

Justice Ghosh said that in view of the right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as prolonged incarceration, the court is inclined to release Bhattacharya on bail subject to stringent conditions. Bhattacharya, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Palashipara in Nadia district, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022 over irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state.

He has also served as chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The CBI is concurrently probing the teacher recruitment scam.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Bhattacharya on the condition that he has to submit his passport to a lower court, and he cannot leave station without permission of the investigating officer.

In the order, Justice Ghosh said that Bhattacharya shall not indulge in any criminal activity and also not communicate with or come in contact with the witnesses and appear before the trial court on every date of the hearing. Bhattacharya will also be required to provide his mobile number before the trial court and cannot change it without permission.

In the event of Bhattacharya violating any of the bail conditions, the trial court will be at liberty to cancel his bail, the order said. According to the order, the trial court shall deal with the matter independently in accordance with law. Bhattacharya will also be required to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of a similar amount.

Justice Ghosh said that in view of the right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as prolonged incarceration, the court is inclined to release Bhattacharya on bail subject to stringent conditions. Bhattacharya, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Palashipara in Nadia district, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022 over irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state.

He has also served as chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The CBI is concurrently probing the teacher recruitment scam.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCHOOL JOBS SCAMMANIK BHATTACHARYA GRANTED BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.