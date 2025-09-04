5-Year-Old School Girl 'Raped' By Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Accused Arrested

Vidisha: Police on Wednesday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old school girl and threatening her of dire consequences. The accused has been identified as Raju Adivasi, police said.

On Monday, 45-year-old Raju, who happens to be the driver of a school vehicle, allegedly raped the girl in the auto-rickshaw and left her at her home. When the girl's health deteriorated, her family members rushed her to the hospital for a medical examination when the incident came to light, police said.

After a complaint was lodged by the family, police registered a case and arrested the accused auto-rickshaw driver following an investigation.

According to police, the accused driver used to pick up and drop the girl from school. On Monday, he dropped all the school children at their respective places, but took the five-year-old to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. After this, the accused threatened the girl before leaving her at her home. When she appeared frightened and her health deteriorated, her family took her to the doctor who suggested a medical examination and legal action. Following this, the family reached the police station and a case was registered.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said, "Medical examination of the girl has been done. The girl is safe and her condition is improving. This is a very serious case, and we are seeking a hearing in the fast track court. We are making every possible effort to ensure harshest punishment for the accused."

The senior police official also appealed to the parents and school authorities not to be negligent when it comes to safety of children. He has suggested:

Verification of driver(s): Whether the vehicle is private or a school van, both the school management and the children's families should verify the driver's background and character.

Installing cameras in the vehicle: Parents and schools are advised to install CCTV cameras in vehicles carrying children and regularly monitor transportation arrangements.

"This is not just any random case but a warning for the society. Everyone has to contribute and make efforts together so that children can get a safe environment," ASP Choubey said.