School Fee Shock: Can Private Schools Hike Fees At Will Or Is There A Hidden Agenda Behind The Increase?

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As a new academic session begins, the old sights repeat, with anxious parents blocking private schools across Delhi and other parts of the country to protest for the rollback of school fee hikes. They have newly circulated memorandums to education authorities and met guardian ministers, but the basic question remains: Are private schools free to raise fees as they wish, or is there a limit?
A Cycle That Repeats Every Year
The annual school fee hike has become an annual flashpoint. This year, parents from Srijan School in Model Town, DPS Dwarka, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar, and Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar have all complained of unprecedented increases in fees, with some schools levying hikes as high as 45 per cent. What's the basis for the increases and who wants to put the brakes on them?
RC Jain, President of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, explains how fee increases occur behind the scenes. "It is not necessary that if inflation increases, then the fees increase," he told ETV Bharat. "Another major reason is the Sixth Pay Commission. Schools are supposed to be competitive on salary levels on respective Government scales."
As per Section 101 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, schools need to prepare budgets in regard to increase in the salary and other costs for infrastructure." There is a School Management Committee set up in every school consisting of teacher representatives and government nominees. Budget meetings take place sometime in January-February, after which the final proposal is submitted to the Directorate of Education (DoE) before March 31," he said.
He admits, nevertheless, that these measures do not seal up all loopholes in the current system. “Only 335 out of 1,677 recognised schools in Delhi require DoE approval for fee hikes. The rest are unmonitored. That’s a big reason for the discontent," he said.
Jain also pointed to inadequate compensation under the Right to Education Act as a hit upon private schools. "The government spends ₹7,000 per child, of which 60% comes from the Centre. But even this amount is not paid in full to the schools. It’s not sustainable," he asserted. Jain suggested which means fee increments should be capped annually according to inflation-linked formulas, modeled on the state systems of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Ground-Level Voices: Parents' Stories
But, for parents, the whole matter is less about costs than more about sudden jolts. "Last year we were shocked when we saw such a huge hike. First it was 30%, and then an additional 15% this year. When we protested, the school responded with legal notices. It’s harassment,” Gupta recounted about Srijan School.
Another parent, Poonam, whose children are studying in a Delhi school added, "The fee went up 30%; only books cost ₹10,000. Then, another ₹2,000 was added to tuition fee. It is very hard to manage all this in one go"
In DPS Dwarka, parents claimed fees had increased 105% in just four years. Satish, a parent, explained, "Children whose parents cannot pay are harassed. Their names are struck off. It’s mental torture."
As expressed by a parent from Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar on condition of anonymity: "The last hike was 32%. This year, it is again 19%. We have complained but nothing changes."
The push back from parents at Birla Vidya Niketan did not save them from an 18% increase. It is clear: Schools refer to operational costs, and the brunt is borne by parents.
High court reprimanded the private school
Recently, against the arbitrary increase of fees, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a tough stand against private schools of Delhi. So far ten show cause notices have been issued to schools in this regard. Meanwhile, the matter of fee hike and recovery has also reached the Delhi High Court. In this case, the court reprimanded Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka.
The court reprimanded the management of the school and went to the extent of saying that schools are money-making machines. While hearing this case, Justice Sachin Dutta described the present scenario as a cause for alarm.
An eight-member committee was formed to probe the fee hike of DPS Dwarka. The committee said that this school kept increasing its fees from the year 2020 to 2025. As a result, many parents refused to pay the increased fees. Now, the school is accused of giving such students treatment which is tantamount to mentally harassing them, as their parents have not paid increased fees. Accusations exist regarding keeping these children forcefully in the library and denying them access to going to canteen-toilet.
Strict reprimand to DPS Dwarka
While hearing this matter, Justice Dutta of Delhi High Court reprimanded DPS Dwarka. He said that the school will have to ensure that no student will be mentally harassed in any case. In fact, the probe revealed that students who did not pay the increased fee were seated separately in the library, not allowed to communicate with fellow students, and were denied access to canteen as well as toilet.
The school was reprimanded by the Delhi High Court, which condemned such behavior as shocking.
Factory of Decision Info
The first decision relates to the school management committee composed of school officials and representatives of PTA in the matter of fee increase. The committee proposes a budget, estimates revenue, and decides upon the revised fee.Thereafter, depending upon local laws, the call is taken on who has the final say, the schools or the government.
For example, in Delhi, only unaided private schools on government land need to seek prior approval of the DoE for fee hikes; that leaves the majority of the schools outside regulatory control.
According to Aparajita Gautam, President of the Delhi Parents Association, "Out of 1,677 recognized private schools, only 355 are required to get DoE’s approval. This means 80% of schools can hike fees without monitoring."
What Do the Laws Say?
Fee regulation varies from state to state:
Delhi: Schools on government land need DoE approval under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. However, a 2024 Delhi High Court ruling temporarily stayed this requirement for many schools, leading to fee hikes.
Uttar Pradesh: Under the Fee Regulation Act, 2018, private schools cannot hike fees beyond 9.9% annually, which includes a direct 5% hike plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based adjustment.
Haryana: Schools can increase fees by 5% above the CPI. For example, if inflation is 3%, the total hike cannot exceed 8%.
Bihar: The Patna High Court upheld a state law that limits annual fee hikes to 7%. The Fee Regulatory Committee oversees enforcement.
Role of Parent-Teacher Associations and Legal Options
Parent-Teachers Associations (PTA) play a crucial role in fee discussions. If parents believe the PTA isn’t representing their concerns, they can complain to the education department. RC Jain emphasised, "If any parent feels the PTA is not working properly, they can lodge a complaint with the Directorate of Education. The committee can be changed."
Parents also have legal avenues. In multiple states, parent associations have challenged excessive fee hikes in court, with varying degrees of success.
A Call for Balanced Reform
While schools argue they need flexibility to maintain quality and infrastructure, parents seek protection from arbitrary financial stress. RC Jain suggests that the government take a more supportive stance. "The government charges commercial rates for water, electricity, and property taxes from schools. If these are reduced, the burden on parents will also decrease," he said.