School Fee Shock: Can Private Schools Hike Fees At Will Or Is There A Hidden Agenda Behind The Increase?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As a new academic session begins, the old sights repeat, with anxious parents blocking private schools across Delhi and other parts of the country to protest for the rollback of school fee hikes. They have newly circulated memorandums to education authorities and met guardian ministers, but the basic question remains: Are private schools free to raise fees as they wish, or is there a limit?

A Cycle That Repeats Every Year

The annual school fee hike has become an annual flashpoint. This year, parents from Srijan School in Model Town, DPS Dwarka, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar, and Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar have all complained of unprecedented increases in fees, with some schools levying hikes as high as 45 per cent. What's the basis for the increases and who wants to put the brakes on them?

RC Jain, President of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, explains how fee increases occur behind the scenes. "It is not necessary that if inflation increases, then the fees increase," he told ETV Bharat. "Another major reason is the Sixth Pay Commission. Schools are supposed to be competitive on salary levels on respective Government scales."

As per Section 101 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, schools need to prepare budgets in regard to increase in the salary and other costs for infrastructure." There is a School Management Committee set up in every school consisting of teacher representatives and government nominees. Budget meetings take place sometime in January-February, after which the final proposal is submitted to the Directorate of Education (DoE) before March 31," he said.

He admits, nevertheless, that these measures do not seal up all loopholes in the current system. “Only 335 out of 1,677 recognised schools in Delhi require DoE approval for fee hikes. The rest are unmonitored. That’s a big reason for the discontent," he said.

Jain also pointed to inadequate compensation under the Right to Education Act as a hit upon private schools. "The government spends ₹7,000 per child, of which 60% comes from the Centre. But even this amount is not paid in full to the schools. It’s not sustainable," he asserted. Jain suggested which means fee increments should be capped annually according to inflation-linked formulas, modeled on the state systems of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Ground-Level Voices: Parents' Stories

But, for parents, the whole matter is less about costs than more about sudden jolts. "Last year we were shocked when we saw such a huge hike. First it was 30%, and then an additional 15% this year. When we protested, the school responded with legal notices. It’s harassment,” Gupta recounted about Srijan School.

Another parent, Poonam, whose children are studying in a Delhi school added, "The fee went up 30%; only books cost ₹10,000. Then, another ₹2,000 was added to tuition fee. It is very hard to manage all this in one go"

In DPS Dwarka, parents claimed fees had increased 105% in just four years. Satish, a parent, explained, "Children whose parents cannot pay are harassed. Their names are struck off. It’s mental torture."

As expressed by a parent from Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar on condition of anonymity: "The last hike was 32%. This year, it is again 19%. We have complained but nothing changes."

The push back from parents at Birla Vidya Niketan did not save them from an 18% increase. It is clear: Schools refer to operational costs, and the brunt is borne by parents.

High court reprimanded the private school

Recently, against the arbitrary increase of fees, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a tough stand against private schools of Delhi. So far ten show cause notices have been issued to schools in this regard. Meanwhile, the matter of fee hike and recovery has also reached the Delhi High Court. In this case, the court reprimanded Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka.

The court reprimanded the management of the school and went to the extent of saying that schools are money-making machines. While hearing this case, Justice Sachin Dutta described the present scenario as a cause for alarm.

An eight-member committee was formed to probe the fee hike of DPS Dwarka. The committee said that this school kept increasing its fees from the year 2020 to 2025. As a result, many parents refused to pay the increased fees. Now, the school is accused of giving such students treatment which is tantamount to mentally harassing them, as their parents have not paid increased fees. Accusations exist regarding keeping these children forcefully in the library and denying them access to going to canteen-toilet.