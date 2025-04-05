ETV Bharat / state

School Cook, Assistant Thrash Student For Asking Egg In TN's Tiruvannamalai, Arrested

Tiruvannamalai: In a disturbing incident at a government primary school in Kollaimedu near Polur, Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, a nutritious meal cook and her assistant were arrested after attacking a student with a broom when he questioned why he wasn't given an egg with his meal, officials said.

The school, which operates under the Polur Panchayat Union and has 44 students and two teachers, provides daily nutritious meals, including eggs, as per Tamil Nadu government orders. On Friday, three students reportedly did not receive eggs with their meals.

When one of the students checked the kitchen and discovered eggs were available despite being told there weren't any, cook Lakshmi and her assistant Muniyammal became angry. They scolded the boy for entering the kitchen without permission and then attacked him with a broom.

The incident was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media, causing outrage among parents and the community. Many demanded immediate action against the staff responsible.