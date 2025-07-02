ETV Bharat / state

'School Connect': IIT Madras Opens Doors To More Students; To Offer 10 Online Courses

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced the expansion of the number of courses being offered through its 'School Connect’ Programme. While two courses, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Systems, were offered earlier, the programme now includes 10 online hands-on certificate courses for Class 10, 11 and 12 students from schools all over the country.

These courses will be for a duration of eight weeks. Registration for the August 2025 batch is underway, and schools can register and enrol their students at code.iitm.ac.in/schoolconnect/ by July 25.

Highlighting the institute’s broader vision for school engagement, Professor V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we believe that early exposure to emerging fields can spark curiosity and shape future innovators. By empowering students at a formative stage, we are investing in a future-ready nation.”

Giving further details, professor Andrew Thangaraj, chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, “We see this as our social responsibility – to empower young minds with early exposure to various disciplines. We are inviting more schools to join us in this mission and help students make informed career choices.”