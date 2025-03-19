School Cab Driver Molests Class 9 Student In Agra, Arrested

Agra: A school cab driver was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district for allegedly molesting a class 9 student while dropping her home on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, a student of a convent school in Trans Yamuna police station area, complained to her parents after returning home. After this, parents lodged a police complaint following which, a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Trans Yamuna police station. The accused has been identified as Bittu Khan, police said.

According to police, annual examinations were being held in the school so fewer students were availing the cab. The complaint stated that while returning from school on Tuesday, the cab driver had told the student that he had to go home from some work. He dropped all the students one after another at their homes and when there was nobody else in the cab, he allegedly molested her, the complaint stated. It was only when the girl threatened to make noise, that the accused hurriedly dropped her near her house and sped away, the girl told police.

Trans Yamuna police station in-charge inspector Devendra Kumar said the family came to the police station with the student and lodged a complaint against the cab driver. "The girl said an exam was held in the school yesterday. The accused cab driver had kept back the girl inside the vehicle on some pretext and allegedly molested her. The girl has been left scared," Kumar said.

After this, a police team reached the school and the cab driver was nabbed. Both the school operator and the driver were questioned. The accused has confessed to his crime and sent to jail, the police officer said.

Kumar further said that the cab is registered in the school's name. "The school operator had not verified the cab driver's credentials. Now the police will serve notice to the school operator and a letter will also be written to the RTO regarding verification of cab drivers in the city," he added.