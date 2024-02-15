School Bus, Truck Collide Killing Driver on Spot, Injuring 35 of 40 Children Travelling in Vehicle

As per sources, three children are in a critical condition and have been admitted to a local hospital.

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A school bus and a truck collided on Wednesday morning amid dense fog, killing the driver on spot and injuring 35 of the 40 students travelling in the vehicle. Sources said three children are in a critical statement and is under observation in a local hospital.

Villagers rushed to the highway where the accident took place and rescued the children and informed the police, sources revealed. The police arrived and admitted the injured kids to the hospital.

Teacher Himani Rajpur said, "The bus was on its way to the Modern Era School on Chandak Road when the accident took place on the highway as the truck hit our bus head-on, all of a sudden."

Anxious parents reached the spot after getting the information about the accident. District Magistrate Ankit Aggarwal reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured kids and asked the doctor to take extra care of the children and treat them on priority.

In December 2023, at least three students were killed and many others injured after the bus they were traveling in crashed into a ditch in Gorakhpur. The incident took place near Bankati Sikriganj under Sikriganj police station area limits of Khajni tehsil.

Police said that the mishap occurred when the bus carrying children of US Central Academy tried to overtake a vehicle.

