School Bus Plunges Into Drain In Firozpur, Over 20 Children Injured; Parents Allege Negligence

Firozpur: A school bus carrying over 20 children fell into a drain in the Armanpura village of Firozpur on Friday morning. The bus belonged to Guru Ramdas Public School and was transporting students to school when the accident happened, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the bus as it reached the bridge over Sem nallah. The vehicle rammed into the grill of the bridge and plunged into the drain. The children and the driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, the eyewitnesses claimed.

Kripa Singh, an eyewitness who was present at the scene, said, "I was standing at some distance when the bus crashed. Villagers and passers-by immediately ran to help. They broke the bus windows and quickly pulled the children out. Everyone was rescued on time."

Locals responded swiftly, alerted by the screams of children. They managed to pull all the students to safety before any serious harm occurred. The quick reaction of villagers helped prevent what could have been a tragic disaster.

Jaswinder Singh, a parent whose two children were on the bus, expressed anger and frustration. "This bus has been in bad shape for a long time. I have complained to the school management several times, but no action was taken. They kept sending this same faulty bus, and today it nearly cost our children their lives," he said.

Villagers at the scene speculated that a mechanical failure led to the crash. The school management has yet to release any official statement.