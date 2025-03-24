ETV Bharat / state

School Bus Overturns In Jhansi; Over A Dozen Children Injured, 3 Critical

Several students suffered injuries as the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Jhansi's Poonchh on Monday.

Several students suffered injuries as the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Jhansi's Poonchh on Monday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Jhansi: A school bus carrying students from remote villages to a private school in Poonch here overturned on Monday morning, leaving over a dozen children injured, three of them critically, police said.

Rajesh Pal, the Station House Officer of Poonch Police Station, said, "The incident occurred on Bajna Road when a school bus …, carrying more than two dozen students, lost control near Bajna village and overturned on a roadside." According to police, around 14 children sustained injuries. They were rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Poonch.

Five children with more serious injuries were referred to the medical college for advanced treatment, Pal said. The injured children are aged between 10 and 15, the SHO said.

Jhansi: A school bus carrying students from remote villages to a private school in Poonch here overturned on Monday morning, leaving over a dozen children injured, three of them critically, police said.

Rajesh Pal, the Station House Officer of Poonch Police Station, said, "The incident occurred on Bajna Road when a school bus …, carrying more than two dozen students, lost control near Bajna village and overturned on a roadside." According to police, around 14 children sustained injuries. They were rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Poonch.

Five children with more serious injuries were referred to the medical college for advanced treatment, Pal said. The injured children are aged between 10 and 15, the SHO said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCHOOL BUS OVERTURNSSTUDENTS INJURED IN BUS ACCIDENTJHANSI SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.