School Bus Catches Fire In Ghaziabad; Children Safely Evacuated

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: It was a close shave for a school bus which went up in flames at 7.32 am on Thursday in the Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad. The air-conditioned bus with registration number UP16CT9688 of Mother's Global School in Preey Vihar in Delhi was parked behind Sri Sri Residency and was getting ready for departure with 15-16 schoolchildren when the fire broke out.

Soon after being informed, the chief fire officer of Vaishali Fire Station reached with a team of firefighters and two fire tenders. The children were immediately evacuated and taken to a safe zone before the firefighters started extinguishing the fire. None of them were harmed and their families were informed about their safety who heaved a sigh of relief.

Recently, four minors sustained severe burn wounds after a mishap took place in the Kanksha Rice Mill of Durgapur in West Bengal.

According to officials, an old Bolero car was parked in the Kawaripatti area, and the minors, including two boys and two girls, were playing near it. In the meantime, they hid under the bonnet of the vehicle as there was no engine, and suddenly the car caught fire, sources added.

At that moment, two children were caught by fire while the other two tried to get out of the place but got trapped, the locals said. Some of the residents rushed to the spot and somehow managed to rescue them from the danger, they added.

Soon after the incident, two children were immediately admitted to Durgapur Subdistrict Hospital in critical condition, whereas the rest two were taken to a private hospital in Bidhannagar, they said. According