4 Students Killed, 17 Injured As School Building Roof Collapses In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jhalawar: At least four students were killed and 17 others injured after roof of a government school building in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan collapsed, police officials said on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place when the children at Government School in Piplodi village under Manoharthana block of the district were preparing for morning prayers today. As the roof of the school building collapsed, several students remained trapped under the debris.

According to police, the children had just arrived at school and were heading for the morning prayer when a classroom roof collapsed. Nearly 19 children were trapped under the debris.

Soon, locals and school staff jumped into action while police and administrative officials also rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Dangipura police station in-charge Vijendra Kumar informed that all children were pulled out from the rubble.

All the 19 injured students were rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Manoharthana, where doctors declared four children dead. Of the remaining 15 injured, eight have referred to the Jhalawar District Hospital due to critical injuries.

"Four children have died and 17 others have sustained injuries. Ten injured children have been referred to Jhalawar, of which condition of 3-4 children is stated to be critical," said the senior police official.

Authorities said the collapse was likely triggered by incessant rainfall in the region, which had weakened the structure of school building which, allegedly, was already in a dilapidated condition. The debris is being cleared using JCB machines, while the remaining portion of the school building is being checked for safety.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for speedy recovery of those injured. "There are reports of many children and teachers getting injured due to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar's Manoharthana. I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured, " he said on X.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed grief over loss of lives and called for a high-level inquiry into the collapse. "I have given strict orders to ensure the best medical treatment to the injured students. Also, I have issued orders to get the matter investigated to know why this tragic accident happened. District officials have reached the site," he said.