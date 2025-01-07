ETV Bharat / state

Scheduled Freight Service Under Jalvahak Scheme Completes Maiden Journey

Guwahati: The scheduled freight service, launched under the 'Jalvahak' scheme, completed its maiden journey as MV Trishul, with dumb Barges Ajay and Dikshu, transported 1500 tonnes of Cement from Kolkata to Pandu here via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) on Monday.

The ‘Jalvahak’ cargo policy incentivises the movement of long-haul cargo via National Waterways 1 (river Ganga) as well as for National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) and National Waterways 16 (river Barak).

The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service ply vessels on the Kolkata-Patna-Varanasi-Patna-Kolkata stretch of NW 1 and between Kolkata and Pandu on NW 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, the successful completion of MV Trishul’s maiden voyage marks a significant milestone for India’s inland waterways and the Jalvahak scheme.

This achievement highlights the tremendous potential of waterways as an economical, eco-friendly, and efficient mode of transportation, helping decongest railways and roadways, he said.