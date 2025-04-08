Scanning 250 CCTVs, Haryana Police Nab Buffalo Thief From Uttar Pradesh

Ambala: At a time when cops come under the scanner for efficiency, Haryana Police have earned praise for promptness and diligence shown in handling a buffalo theft case in Ambala district.

After scanning 250 CCTVs, police nabbed the accused from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district and recovered the stolen buffalo along with its calf.

A few days ago, a farmer, Rajendra Singh's buffalo and its calf were stolen from Jatwad village of Ambala. A complaint was lodged at the local police station. After this, the village sarpanch met the Ambala SP and requested him to catch the accused.

The SP formed a team under the leadership of inspector Harjinder, in-charge of CIA-1 and investigations were launched. Police reached the spot and started scanning the CCTV cameras one after another.

In one CCTV footage, two men with their faces covered, were seen taking away the buffalo. In another footage, the accused were seen loading the buffalo onto a vehicle and fleeing the spot.

After this, police kept checking the CCTV cameras on that route. A total of 250 CCTV cameras were examined and after around 20 days of hardwork, the accused was spotted in Saharanpur. Police arrested the duo from the spot and recovered the stolen buffalo and its calf.

Ambala Police said these thieves used to steal expensive Murrah breed buffaloes and sold the animals at a high price. "One accused has been held and search is on for the rest," police said.

Owner of the buffalo, Rajendra Singh, said the thieves had broken the lock and taken away his buffalo worth Rs 1.5 lakh. "Police did an excellent job and with the help of CCTV footage, not only caught the thief but also recovered my buffalo and calf," he said.