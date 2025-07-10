Scammers Use Gay Dating App To Blackmail Hyderabad Men With Compromising Videos

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man from the city was blackmailed by a gang after being lured through a gay dating app. The man had connected with a younger person on the app and was later invited to a hotel room in Ameerpet. While the two were in a compromising state, two others entered the room and secretly recorded videos on their mobile phones. The gang then threatened to share the footage with the victim’s family unless he paid money.
The victim was initially extorted and later threatened again for an additional ₹20,000. He approached the Panjagutta police, who arrested three suspects. Investigations revealed that similar incidents had taken place in Kukatpally, Gachibowli, and Banjara Hills, where unsuspecting individuals were lured and blackmailed in a similar manner.
Lured, Trapped, And Threatened
Police said three men, two from Mahabubnagar and one from Nallakunta, formed the gang. They created fake profiles on a dating app, pretending to be homosexual, and built trust with targets before inviting them to hotel rooms. One gang member would meet the victim while the others waited outside. Once the victim was in a state of undress, the other two would barge in and record videos.
They would then intimidate both parties and demand money, sometimes using fake screenshots of payment confirmations to convince victims. Many victims paid out of fear and shame.
In another case, a city-based doctor was invited to a farmhouse by someone he met on the app. After he was intoxicated, he was secretly photographed in a compromising situation. Days later, the gang sent the images to his phone and demanded ₹2 lakh.
Fear Prevents Victims From Speaking Out
According to a senior police official, only a few victims have come forward. “Most of the victims are educated and employed, but they’re afraid of the social consequences. We believe there are many more who haven’t reported the crime,” he said. Police have urged victims to come forward, assuring complete confidentiality and strict action against the perpetrators.
Also Read
Mumbai Chartered Accountant, Blackmailed Into Paying Rs 3 Crore, Dies By Suicide
Kanpur Home Guard Alleges Rape And Blackmail, Police Launch Manhut For Absconding Accused