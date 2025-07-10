ETV Bharat / state

Scammers Use Gay Dating App To Blackmail Hyderabad Men With Compromising Videos

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man from the city was blackmailed by a gang after being lured through a gay dating app. The man had connected with a younger person on the app and was later invited to a hotel room in Ameerpet. While the two were in a compromising state, two others entered the room and secretly recorded videos on their mobile phones. The gang then threatened to share the footage with the victim’s family unless he paid money.

The victim was initially extorted and later threatened again for an additional ₹20,000. He approached the Panjagutta police, who arrested three suspects. Investigations revealed that similar incidents had taken place in Kukatpally, Gachibowli, and Banjara Hills, where unsuspecting individuals were lured and blackmailed in a similar manner.

Lured, Trapped, And Threatened

Police said three men, two from Mahabubnagar and one from Nallakunta, formed the gang. They created fake profiles on a dating app, pretending to be homosexual, and built trust with targets before inviting them to hotel rooms. One gang member would meet the victim while the others waited outside. Once the victim was in a state of undress, the other two would barge in and record videos.

They would then intimidate both parties and demand money, sometimes using fake screenshots of payment confirmations to convince victims. Many victims paid out of fear and shame.