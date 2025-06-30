Scam Worth Lakhs In The Name Of Fuel for Government Vehicles Unearthed In Punjab

Bhatinda: A large-scale scam involving lakhs of rupees has come to light at the Civil Hospital in Bathinda. Government funds were allegedly siphoned off under the guise of purchasing diesel for official vehicles. While the Vigilance Department, acting on a complaint received by the Punjab Chief Minister, initiated an investigation into the matter, the Health Department has suspended three officials, including the then-Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Gurmail Singh and two clerks.

Goes Beyond Fuel Procurement

Social activist Hartej Singh, who exposed the irregularities, pointed out that apart from fake procurement of diesel, unauthorised fees were also being collected from patients under the pretext of treatment and diagnostic slips. According to Singh, the scam extended beyond fuel misappropriation. Patients at Bathinda Civil Hospital were reportedly being charged unofficial fees for tests and treatments, with the money being pocketed by staff. He claimed that multiple people were involved in the operation and called for strict action against all responsible parties.

Delayed Action

Singh had earlier filed a complaint with the Health Department several months ago, but the department did not respond, and action was delayed owing to it.

However, once the complaint reached the Punjab Chief Minister and the Vigilance Department took over, swift developments followed. The Vigilance team seized hospital records and began a formal inquiry, which prompted the Health Department to act. As a result, Gurmail Singh, who had since been transferred to Sunam Civil Hospital, and two clerks were suspended pending investigation.

"The Health Department initially tried to shield its own, but it was only after the matter reached the Vigilance Bureau and the Punjab Government that real action was taken," Singh stated.

Health Department Director Anil Goel has been made aware of the situation as the probe continues.

