Rs 3.85 Cr Scam Uncovered In Unnao School Management Committee, FIR Filed Against 3 Including DDO

Unnao: A scam worth Rs 3.85 crore has been uncovered in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao School Management Committee's (SMC) budget over funds for providing facilities to government schools.

Based on a complaint, investigations were launched and an FIR was registered against three persons, including District Development Officer (DDO) and Nodal District Mission Manager.

Funds are allocated from SMC for operation and repair works at government schools along with providing basic facilities and infrastructure. Investigations revealed that many payments were made from some accounts, which did not even exist.

A complaint of misuse of funds was submitted to Chief Development Officer (CDO) Prem Prakash Meena following which, a committee was set up for investigation. After this, a case was registered against DDO Sanjay Kumar Pandey, nodal district mission manager Shikha Mishra and another employee under serious sections of BNS like 409 (embezzlement of government money), 420 (fraud), 467/468 (forgery of documents) and 120B (conspiracy).

It is believed that this scam may have spread to other districts. The government has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the case.

CDO Meena said he had received a complaint alleging of irregularities in SMC's budget and an investigation was ordered. After this, a case was registered against three employees, he said adding, a comprehensive probe has been launched in other districts.