Scam Targeting BJP Uttarakhand MLAs: Mastermind Arrested In Delhi

Rudrapur: Police on Monday arrested the third main suspect in a scam targeting BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand. The suspect was caught in Delhi by Rudrapur police and a Special Operations Group.

The scam involved calling MLAs while pretending to be Jai Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering cabinet positions in exchange for three crore rupees.

Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora received such a call on February 13. The caller claimed cabinet expansion was coming soon and Arora's name was on the minister list. Arora grew suspicious and reported the incident to police on February 16.

Two other MLAs - Ranipur's Adesh Chauhan and Nainital's Sarita Arya - received similar calls.