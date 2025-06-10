ETV Bharat / state

Nuh: FIR Lodged Against Several Persons For Alleged Irregularities Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana

The accused persons allegedly received crop insurance money worth crores of rupees into various accounts through forged documents and fake farmers IDs.

Published : June 10, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST

Nuh: Large-scale irregularities allegedly took place under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (2022-23) in the Nuh district of Haryana, following which action is underway against the accused based on the investigation carried out by the Chief Minister's Flying Squad. The Nuh police lodged an FIR at the Pingawan police station against several persons including several bank and cooperative society officials.

According to the FIR, Sahruna, one of the accused, received insurance money worth crores of rupees in various accounts through forged documents and fake farmers' IDs. Rs 30,49,244.27 was transferred to his accounts, some of which had the names of other farmers, but the money went to Sahruna. Similarly, insurance money worth Rs 40,82,137 came into the account of Mohammad Parvez, even though he did not have valid documents of the respective land. The names used in the insurance applications, such as Aslam Khan, Vakil, son of Umar, and Akbar, son of Dilawar, do not match those of the real farmers.

Government employees also included

The investigation revealed that the employees of cooperative banks, policymakers, and agriculture department employees also conspired to carry out this fraud. The main accused include Mubeen Khan, Mohammad Sohail, and the then manager of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, Pingawan. The accused have been booked for cheating, forgery, preparing fake documents, gang crime, and criminal conspiracy.

This case shows that a huge loss is being caused to government revenue by misusing government schemes. The district administration and police are busy unravelling the different aspects of this scam. Many other people are likely to be arrested.

