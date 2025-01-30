Many Feared Trapped As Scaffolding Collapses At Under-Construction Site Of Cement Factory In Madhya Pradesh

Panna: Nearly 50 workers were trapped under the debris after scaffolding of an under-construction building of a cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, collapsed on Thursday. Police are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.

On information, police reached the site and rescue operations were immediately launched. The operations are still underway and injured workers have been shifted to Satna Hospital, factory sources said.

The second unit of the cement factory is being constructed on this site. The roof casting work was underway when the scaffolding suddenly collapsed this morning. Several labourers were working at the site when the incident occurred.

Entry of common people has been restricted at the site for safety reasons.

Additional collector Nilamban Mishra said, "Along with recovering some bodies from the debris, injured workers have been taken to the community health centre in Simaria for treatment. Those who suffered severe injuries are being taken to Birla Hospital in Satna. Right now, we cannot say anything about the exact number of casualties."

District administration and police said that priority is to take the victims to the hospital and debris is being removed. "The picture will become clearer only after the entire debris is removed. Teams of district administration, police and NDRF are engaged in the rescue work. All the senior officers of the district are present at the spot," said an official.