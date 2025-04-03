'Entire Process Tainted': SC Upholds Calcutta HC's Order Quashing 25,000 Staff Appointments In West Bengal Schools

New Delhi: In a big jolt to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a decision of the Calcutta High Court, which invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said this was a case where the entire selection process was "vitiated and tainted beyond resolution, and manipulation and fraud on a large scale have tainted the selection process beyond repair".

The CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said, “The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded and accordingly we have made some modifications in the directions given by the high court”.

The bench said it finds no valid ground or reason to interfere with the direction of the high court that the services of the tainted candidates who were appointed must be terminated, and they will be required to refund salaries. The CJI said since the appointments were made on the basis of fraud, the court sees no justification to alter this direction of the high court.

“For candidates specifically found to be tainted, the entire selection process has been rightly declared null and void”, said the CJI. The bench said some of the appointed candidates who do not fall under the category of tainted candidates may have previously worked in different departments of the state government or autonomous bodies.

"...in such cases, although the appointments are cancelled, these candidates will have the right to apply to the previous department. Such applications should be processed by government departments and bodies within three months, and the candidates will be allowed to resume their positions," said the CJI.

The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day. The bench delivered its verdict on pleas against the April 22, 2024, Calcutta High Court decision invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal.

Citing irregularities such as OMR sheet tampering and rank-jumping, the high court had invalidated the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal.

On February 10, the apex court had observed that those who got jobs "wrongly" could be "knocked out", while reserving its verdict. The apex court heard over 120 petitions, including the one filed by the West Bengal government, against the verdict.

The top court commenced the final hearing on December 19, 2024 and heard the parties on January 15, 27 and February 10 before reserving the verdict on the politically sensitive case.

The apex court in May last year, had put on hold the high court's order over the appointments made by the state's school service commission (SSC). However, the apex court permitted the CBI to continue with its probe in the matter. The case originated from the alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal SSC, in which 23 lakh candidates appeared for 24,640 posts and a total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued.