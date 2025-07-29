SC Stays Uttarakhand HC Order Questioning ADM’s English Proficiency For Executive Role

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold an order passed by the Uttarakhand High Court, which asked the state election commissioner and chief secretary to examine whether an officer of the rank of additional district magistrate (ADM), who said that he was not proficient in speaking English, can “effectively control” an executive position.
The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. After hearing submissions, the apex court decided to issue notice on a plea filed by the Chief Election Commissioner and others against the order passed by the High Court on July 18.
“Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In addition to the usual mode, liberty is granted to the petitioner to serve notice through the Standing Counsel for the respondent/State. Until further orders, there shall be a stay on the impugned judgment and order dated July 18, 2025, passed by the High Court of Uttarakhand,” the bench said in its order.
The High Court had passed the order while hearing a matter regarding the validity of the family register for finalising panchayat electoral roll entries.
The High Court had questioned the officer, who responded in Hindi. The officer was asked whether he knew English, to which he had replied that he understood the language when spoken to, but he could not speak it.
Considering the officer’s reply, the High Court had directed the state election commissioner and the chief secretary to examine whether an ADM rank officer, “who claims to not know English or, in his own words, inability to convey in English, would be in a position to effectively control an executive post?”
Read more: SC: Will Step In If Mass Exclusion Found In Bihar SIR Exercise; Hearing On August 12-13