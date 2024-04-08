SC Stays Trial in a Corruption Case against Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the trial against Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy in a corruption case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Periyasamy, contended before a bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra that the trial court said that there is a direction by the High court that witness must be cross-examined and trial must be over on day-to-day basis.

Sibal argued that even though the apex court granted liberty to his client to apply to the trial court for deferment of the trial, the application was declined and the court cited the Madras High Court’s direction to conclude the trial on or before July 31, 2024.

After hearing submissions, the apex court, in its order, said: “The liberty was given to the petitioner to make an application before the trial court for deferment of the trial since this court is seisin of the matter. Thereafter, the application was filed by the petitioner…the learned judge presiding over the additional special court under his order dated March 28, 2024, declined to defer the trial”

“The reason for such an order is the direction by the High Court to conclude the trial on or before July 31, 2024. In these circumstances, we are of the view that the trial ordered by the High Court should not proceed while this court is considering the challenge by the accused. Accordingly, the proceedings be stayed until listed (next date of hearing)," said Justice Roy, pronouncing the order.

It has been alleged that Periyasamy while serving as the Minister for Housing in the DMK cabinet between 2008 and 2009, conspired with others to illegally obtain a high-income group plot in the Mogappair Eri Scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. In an application, Periyasamy sought the apex court's direction for deferment of trial and exemption from personal appearance in the graft case before a Chennai court.

Read more: 'Before Elections...Imagine How Many Will Be Jailed?': SC Questions TN Govt, Restores YouTuber's Bail