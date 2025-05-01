UP SC-ST Commission Asks Police To Act Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Over Controversial Poster

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Commission has asked Lucknow Police Commissioner to act against Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav for insulting Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Commission Chairman Baijnath Rawat said that insulting great men and glorifying anti-national elements has become a habit for Samajwadi Party. In a poster of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini, Bharat Ratna Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's picture was edited to fit in Yadav on the other half.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Commission has written to Lucknow Police Commissioner and sought action against the culprits by registering a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Prevention Act 1989. Rawat asked the police submit a report before the Commission on May 5 at 11.30 am.

Rawat said the act is a grave insult to Baba Saheb and is condemnable. "This is a mockery of the faith of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community. The society will not tolerate such insult of Baba Saheb. Samajwadi Party has always insulted Baba Saheb and Dalits. The party should apologize for this disgusting act," he said.

He said equating Yadav with Baba Saheb is a sign of corrupt mentality. "Be it in power or in Opposition, the SP supremo repeatedly insults the Dalit community," he said.