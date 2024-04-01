SC seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP govt alleging non-release of DJB funds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Delhi's Principal Secretary (Finance) on a plea of the AAP government alleging that the official was not releasing funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud did not issue notice to the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi that the LG has no role in the disbursal of funds by the finance department of the Delhi government.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has now posted the matter for hearing on April 5. Earlier on March 20, the Arvind Kejriwal government had moved the top court over the issue in the latest run-in involving the bureaucracy and the AAP dispensation in Delhi.

The CJI had assured the AAP government that it can always order the release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31. Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, had said that the budget was duly passed and yet the funds meant for the DJB were not being released and it would result in their lapse.