SC Seeks Maharashtra's Reply On Plea Of Govind Pansare Kin Against HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought the response of the Maharashtra government on a plea challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court order, which said it is not necessary to monitor the probe into the 2015 murder case of rationalist Govind Pansare, also a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and writer.

Pansare and his wife Uma were shot at western Maharashtra's Kolhapur city on February 16, 2015, while on a morning walk. His wife survived but he succumbed to injuries on February 20, 2015.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court order came on a plea filed by Pansare's daughter and daughter-in-law against the January 2 order of the high court. "Issue notice," the bench said on September 1.

The plea, in the apex court, argued that the high court did not consider that its coordinate bench had transferred the probe from the SIT to the ATS on August 3, 2022. The plea stressed that the investigation was transferred to reach the bottom of the larger conspiracy and trace the shooters, who were absconding.

Since 2016, the probe was being monitored by the high court, and reports were submitted to the court. The investigation was initially conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) of police's crime investigation department, but was later transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2022.

The petitioners’ contended that the high court rejected their prayer that monitoring of investigation by the court be continued till the probe by ATS was taken to a logical end.

The plea said Pansare's murder was not a lone incident, and added that the four murders of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Pansare, Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh were interlinked and interconnected, and the shooters and mastermind had not been traced.

Against this backdrop, the plea insisted that high court monitoring the probe was necessary. The high court, in January, this year, had asked the trial court to expedite the case's hearing and conduct it on a daily basis.