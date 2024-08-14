ETV Bharat / state

SC Pauses Coercive Proceedings against YouTuber Savukku Shankar, Seeks TN Govt Response

New Delhi: In a relief to YouTuber Savukku Shankar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold coercive proceedings against him in 16 FIRs lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police in cases emanating from his interview to a YouTube channel. Shankar is a strong critic of the DMK regime and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up Shankar’s plea for quashing the FIRs. The apex court put on hold the coercive proceedings against Shankar and also sought response from the Tamil Nadu government and the police. While agreeing to examine a fresh plea, the bench said it has granted protection from any coercive action in all the 16 FIRs. “Please file a complete chart of all the FIRs as well”, the bench told advocate Balaji Srinivasan, who was representing Shankar.

Srinivasan that his client has been arrested again by the Tamil Nadu Police after the top court and the high court ordered his release. The YouTuber was detained again by the state police on Monday. Srinivasan said he got bail in all cases and now they have again detained him. “Issue notice, pending further orders there shall be a stay on further proceedings against the petitioner in connection with the FIRs,” said the bench.

The bench noted that Shankar was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police again, even after the top court and the high court had ordered his release. Srinivasan said a fresh plea may be filed challenging the recent detention.

Shankar has alleged that the state police has been filing false cases to arrest him and subject him to custodial torture. On August 9, the Madras High Court set aside the Chennai City Police commissioner’s order detaining the YouTuber under the stringent Goondas Act.