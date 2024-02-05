SC Seeks Centre's Response on Haryana Plea against HC Order on Quota in Private Jobs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Faridabad Industries Association on a plea filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which declared the state law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the residents as “unconstitutional”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Haryana government, submitted before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar that the high court verdict was devoid of reasoning. After hearing the submissions, the apex court issued notice on the appeal filed by the Haryana government. The Haryana government moved the apex court against the order passed by the high court in November last year. The law covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages up to Rs 30,000.

The high court had said that it is of the considered opinion that the writ petitions are liable to be allowed and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is held to be unconstitutional and violative of Part III of the Constitution of India and is accordingly held ultravires and the same is ineffective from the date it came into force. The high court had also held the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 “ultravires” and said it will become “ineffective from the date it came into force”.

The high court had admitted multiple petitions against the act that came into effect from January 15, 2022 and provided 75 per cent reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state.