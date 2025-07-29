ETV Bharat / state

SC Seeks BBMP Poll Roadmap By August 4; Karnataka Govt Promises Poll By November 2025

Bengaluru: In a significant hearing on the long-pending Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka government to file an affidavit by August 4, 2025, detailing a clear timeline for bifurcation, delimitation, reservation, revision of voters' list, and other preparatory steps.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi that elections, last held in 2015, would be conducted by November or December 2025. He attributed the delay to legislative changes under the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Act, which was passed by the Cabinet but initially held back by the Governor.

The state assured the court that 50% of the preparatory work is already complete and committed, through the upcoming affidavit, to conclude the election process by the end of November 2025. The court left it to the petitioners to decide whether to keep the matter pending or dispose of it while reserving the right to revive proceedings in case of further delays.

BBMP Dissolution, City's Division into Five New Corporations

Earlier this year, the Karnataka government officially notified the creation of five separate municipal corporations—Bengaluru Central, South, East, West, and North—marking the formal dissolution of the BBMP as a unified civic body. The new entities cover regions between 78 and 168 square kilometres and include two to ten assembly constituencies each.

This restructuring followed the passage of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, in the Assembly in March, despite walkouts by Opposition parties. The government claims the move will help address Bengaluru’s regional challenges through decentralisation.

Senior IAS officer Maheshwar Rao has been appointed interim BBMP Chief Commissioner during the transition. "Government will back its words with a legally binding roadmap," said Abdul Wajid, ex-LoP of BBMP. Reacting to today’s Supreme Court hearing, Abdul Wajid, former BBMP Corporator and Leader of the Opposition in the city council, said, “Today, on 28 July 2025, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared before the Supreme Court stating that the Karnataka Government is prepared to conduct local body elections in November or December this year. The government will now file a detailed affidavit by 4 August clearly spelling out when delimitation will be completed, when reservation will be announced, and when polling will actually be held.”

Elected Representatives Missing Since 2020

Since the BBMP council’s term ended in September 2020, Bengaluru has been under bureaucratic control. The government has repeatedly postponed elections, citing reasons like ward delimitation, legal issues, and now administrative restructuring under the GBG Act.

Though delimitation of 225 wards was completed in September 2023, polls have still not been scheduled. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy initially promised elections in May 2025, later shifted it to October, and now refers to the year-end as the tentative schedule.

Opposition Accuses Congress of Undermining Decentralised Democracy

Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have condemned the GBG Act, alleging it consolidates excessive power in the hands of the Chief Minister and undermines the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates devolution of power to local bodies.

Former corporators have also accused legislators from all parties of stalling elections to maintain control over city governance. “All-party meetings to draw new ward boundaries are just eyewash,” alleged a former corporator. “There’s a quiet agreement among MLAs to delay polls.”