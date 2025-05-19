SC Relief For BJP Leader CT Ravi Over His Remarks On Karnataka Minister

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea by BJP leader CT Ravi challenging an order passed by the High Court on May 2, 2025, which declined to quash an FIR lodged against him.

The case was registered against Ravi for his remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the Legislative Council. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal.

The bench decided to put on hold any proceedings in connection with the FIR registered on December 19, 2024, for the comments made on the floor of the legislative council, after the House was adjourned following a commotion over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice on Ravi’s plea.

Ravi’s plea contended that initiation and continuation of the criminal investigation manifestly violated the constitutional safeguards afforded under Article 194(2). The Article provides absolute immunity to members of a state legislature for "anything said or any vote given" by them in the Legislature or any committee thereof.

Ravi’s plea submitted that the said immunity is an essential facet of the constitutional guarantee of legislative privilege, designed to ensure the independence and effectiveness of the legislative function.

The plea argued that the FIR seeks to criminalise conduct immunised by the Constitution, and the refusal of the Karnataka High Court to quash the proceedings amounts to an error apparent on the face of the record.