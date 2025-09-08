SC Rejects Plea Against AMU VC's Appointment, Upholds Allahabad HC's Order
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Upholding the Allahabad High Court order on the appointment of Professor Naima Khatoon as the maiden woman vice-chancellor (VC) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition challenging the HC order.
The plea, filed by Professor Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani and Professor Faizan Mustafa, was heard by a division bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioners.
Citing the observations made by the Allahabad High Court, Sibal contended that chairing and participation of the then AMU officiating VC Professor Mohd. Gulrez, who was part of the executive council meeting that shortlisted Professor Khatoon's name for the panel, was improper. Gulrez is the husband of Professor Khatoon.
Sibal contended that the HC had observed that Gulrez's abstention from the selection process was desirable. "If, in this case, no notice is issued, then in what case notice will be issued, I do not know….it stares you in the face," he said. "Please do not do it. This is setting aside the entire law held for the last 70 years," he added.
However, the bench made it clear to Sibal that it was not willing to entertain his contention in the matter. "We are not doing anything. Anything else? Thank you," said Justice Maheshwari.
On August 18, the matter had come up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The apex court had orally observed that the husband's participation when the wife's name is under consideration raises doubts, while hearing a plea against the HC order. The bench orally questioned the appointment of Professor Khatoon, noting that Professor Gulrez was part of the executive council meeting that shortlisted her name for the panel.
During the hearing, Sibal questioned the validity of the selection process. "If this is the way vice-chancellors are appointed, I shudder to think what will happen in future," he informed the bench. Sibal said that the outcome was tilted by the casting of two crucial votes, including one by the outgoing VC. "She would have secured only six votes if those two were excluded," he had submitted, stressing that the appointment was vitiated since her husband had presided over the meeting of the executive council and university court, which included her name in the panel to be sent to the Visitor.
The bench had orally observed that the previous VC should not have attended the meeting when his wife's name was being considered. It said the HC had observed that it would have been better for the VC to have walked out of the proceedings and made the next senior person the chairperson. "Normally, even when we sit in the collegium, when a junior from the bar is under consideration, we also recuse....certainly, the husband's participation when the wife's name is under consideration raises doubts," observed the bench.
It is said that things should not only be done properly but also be seen to be done properly, it stated. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had stressed the historic nature of Professor Khatoon's appointment, contending that this is in part selection and part election. "The high court may not have agreed with our election argument, but it did uphold her appointment," he added.
Bhati pointed out that the petitioners had not challenged related appointments, such as that of the provost, terming the objections as based merely on "apprehended bias".
Justice Chandran offered to recuse himself from hearing the matter, citing his past role as a Chancellor of a university in a similar selection process. "I was the Chancellor of the Consortium of National Law University (CNLU) while selecting Faizan Mustafa. So I can recuse myself from the hearing," he had said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there is full faith in Justice Chandran and there is no need for recusal. After Justice Chandran's recusal, the matter was listed for Monday before a bench led by Justice Maheshwari.
