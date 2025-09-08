ETV Bharat / state

SC Rejects Plea Against AMU VC's Appointment, Upholds Allahabad HC's Order

New Delhi: Upholding the Allahabad High Court order on the appointment of Professor Naima Khatoon as the maiden woman vice-chancellor (VC) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition challenging the HC order.

The plea, filed by Professor Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani and Professor Faizan Mustafa, was heard by a division bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioners.

Citing the observations made by the Allahabad High Court, Sibal contended that chairing and participation of the then AMU officiating VC Professor Mohd. Gulrez, who was part of the executive council meeting that shortlisted Professor Khatoon's name for the panel, was improper. Gulrez is the husband of Professor Khatoon.

Sibal contended that the HC had observed that Gulrez's abstention from the selection process was desirable. "If, in this case, no notice is issued, then in what case notice will be issued, I do not know….it stares you in the face," he said. "Please do not do it. This is setting aside the entire law held for the last 70 years," he added.

However, the bench made it clear to Sibal that it was not willing to entertain his contention in the matter. "We are not doing anything. Anything else? Thank you," said Justice Maheshwari.

On August 18, the matter had come up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The apex court had orally observed that the husband's participation when the wife's name is under consideration raises doubts, while hearing a plea against the HC order. The bench orally questioned the appointment of Professor Khatoon, noting that Professor Gulrez was part of the executive council meeting that shortlisted her name for the panel.