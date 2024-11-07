ETV Bharat / state

‘Not Casting Doubts On Judicial System’: SC Refuses To Shift R G Kar Medic Case Out Of Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial in the R G Kar medic case out of West Bengal, saying it will not cast doubts on the judicial system.

The matter was taken up by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. More than two months after the body of a trainee senior resident doctor was found at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Sealdah Court on Monday framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, who claimed he had been framed. In the initial charge sheet submitted last month, the CBI identified Roy as the 'sole prime accused' in the case.

During Thursday's hearing, a counsel vehemently argued before the bench that in the 90 days of investigation, the investigation agency had done nothing except reiterate the version of state police. At this juncture, the CJI said the trial judge had sufficient powers to order another investigation if he felt it necessary after examining the evidence.

Another counsel contended that the trial is about to commence and it may be shifted out of West Bengal, keeping in view the disturbing circumstances and there are precedents to move the trial out of a state.

To this, Chandrachud said, "We know that there are precedents and the court has shifted some trials out of Manipur to Assam. Here we are not doing it, let the trial continue before (the judge)... .otherwise, we will be casting doubts on our own judicial system".

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the West Bengal government, submitted that there is an attempt to stall the trial. "The status report submitted by CBI has extensively referred to the investigation into the financial irregularities…we do not want to flag an issue that might dislocate the investigation. Rest assured that CBI is looking into financial irregularities also….," the CJI told a counsel, who raised the issue of financial irregularities in the case. The CJI also made it clear that the court is not shifting the trial out of Bengal.