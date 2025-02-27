ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Monitoring Union Carbide Waste Disposal So Won't Interfere: SC

The apex court asked organisations working for 1984 gas tragedy victims to submit their suggestions on alternative waste disposal methods to Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Madhya Pradesh HC Monitoring Union Carbide Waste Disposal So Won't Interfere: SC
Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal (Getty Images)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Updated : Feb 27, 2025, 6:18 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding shifting toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and disposing of it in the Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih. The bench made it clear that it is not willing to put on hold the trial run of disposal of the waste from the Union Carbide India Ltd plant. The bench observed that experts from NEERI, NGRI and CPCB have given their views on the matter.

The bench noted that the High Court and the expert panel have already considered these expert views. The top court asked aggrieved parties, including civil society members, to move before the High Court, which is seized of the matter.

The apex court on February 25, had asked authorities to apprise it about the precautions taken to dispose of the waste. Around 377 tonnes of hazardous waste from the now defunct Union Carbide factory were shifted to the Pithampur industrial area, about 250 km away from Bhopal and 30 km from Indore, for disposal at a plant.

Highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from the Union Carbide factory during the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killing 5,479 people and maiming more than five lakh.

Also Read:

  1. Burning Of Carbide Waste In Dhar Won't Release Toxic Gases, Assures Govt Official
  2. Authorities Prepare 50 Master Trainers To Dispel Fears About Disposal Of Carbide Waste In Dhar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding shifting toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and disposing of it in the Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih. The bench made it clear that it is not willing to put on hold the trial run of disposal of the waste from the Union Carbide India Ltd plant. The bench observed that experts from NEERI, NGRI and CPCB have given their views on the matter.

The bench noted that the High Court and the expert panel have already considered these expert views. The top court asked aggrieved parties, including civil society members, to move before the High Court, which is seized of the matter.

The apex court on February 25, had asked authorities to apprise it about the precautions taken to dispose of the waste. Around 377 tonnes of hazardous waste from the now defunct Union Carbide factory were shifted to the Pithampur industrial area, about 250 km away from Bhopal and 30 km from Indore, for disposal at a plant.

Highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from the Union Carbide factory during the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killing 5,479 people and maiming more than five lakh.

Also Read:

  1. Burning Of Carbide Waste In Dhar Won't Release Toxic Gases, Assures Govt Official
  2. Authorities Prepare 50 Master Trainers To Dispel Fears About Disposal Of Carbide Waste In Dhar
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2025, 6:18 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION CARBIDE WASTE DISPOSALMADHYA PRADESH HIGH COURTSUPREME COURT1984 BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.