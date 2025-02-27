ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Monitoring Union Carbide Waste Disposal So Won't Interfere: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding shifting toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and disposing of it in the Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih. The bench made it clear that it is not willing to put on hold the trial run of disposal of the waste from the Union Carbide India Ltd plant. The bench observed that experts from NEERI, NGRI and CPCB have given their views on the matter.

The bench noted that the High Court and the expert panel have already considered these expert views. The top court asked aggrieved parties, including civil society members, to move before the High Court, which is seized of the matter.