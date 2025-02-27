Madhya Pradesh HC Monitoring Union Carbide Waste Disposal So Won't Interfere: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding shifting toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and disposing of it in the Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih. The bench made it clear that it is not willing to put on hold the trial run of disposal of the waste from the Union Carbide India Ltd plant. The bench observed that experts from NEERI, NGRI and CPCB have given their views on the matter.
The bench noted that the High Court and the expert panel have already considered these expert views. The top court asked aggrieved parties, including civil society members, to move before the High Court, which is seized of the matter.
The apex court on February 25, had asked authorities to apprise it about the precautions taken to dispose of the waste. Around 377 tonnes of hazardous waste from the now defunct Union Carbide factory were shifted to the Pithampur industrial area, about 250 km away from Bhopal and 30 km from Indore, for disposal at a plant.
Highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from the Union Carbide factory during the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killing 5,479 people and maiming more than five lakh.
Also Read: